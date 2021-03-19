Justin Bieber drops ‘Justice’ album featuring Burna Boy, Khalid, others

Justin Bieber has finally dropped his much anticipated album titled “Justice”.

The 16-track album features artists like Burna Boy, Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, and Benny Blanco.

Justice tracklist

1: 2 Much

2: Deserve You

3: As I Am feat. Khalid

4: Off My Face

5: Holy feat. Chance the Rapper

6: Unstable feat. The Kid Laroi

7: Interlude

8: Die for You

9: Hold On

10: Somebody

11: Ghost

12: Peaches feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar

13: Love You Different

14: Loved by You

15: Anyone

16: Lonely feat. Benny Blanco

Listen to the album on Spotify below: