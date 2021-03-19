Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops ‘Justice’ album featuring Burna Boy, Khalid, others

Zuladine IbrahimMarch 19, 2021
Justin Bieber has finally dropped his much anticipated album titled “Justice”.

The 16-track album features artists like Burna Boy, Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, and Benny Blanco.

Justice tracklist

1: 2 Much
2: Deserve You
3: As I Am feat. Khalid
4: Off My Face
5: Holy feat. Chance the Rapper
6: Unstable feat. The Kid Laroi
7: Interlude
8: Die for You
9: Hold On
10: Somebody
11: Ghost
12: Peaches feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar
13: Love You Different
14: Loved by You
15: Anyone
16: Lonely feat. Benny Blanco

Listen to the album on Spotify below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A5dGWwsZ9iB2Xc3UKR0gif2
