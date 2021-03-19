Entertainment
Justin Bieber drops ‘Justice’ album featuring Burna Boy, Khalid, others
Justin Bieber has finally dropped his much anticipated album titled “Justice”.
The 16-track album features artists like Burna Boy, Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, and Benny Blanco.
Justice tracklist
1: 2 Much
2: Deserve You
3: As I Am feat. Khalid
4: Off My Face
5: Holy feat. Chance the Rapper
6: Unstable feat. The Kid Laroi
7: Interlude
8: Die for You
9: Hold On
10: Somebody
11: Ghost
12: Peaches feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar
13: Love You Different
14: Loved by You
15: Anyone
16: Lonely feat. Benny Blanco
Listen to the album on Spotify below: