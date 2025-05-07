JUST IN: VeryDarkMan Freed by EFCC Amidst Legal and Public Pressure

Martins Vincent Otse, known online as VeryDarkMan, has been freed from EFCC detention after nearly a week, following mounting pressure from the public and his legal team.

The announcement came from activist Omoyele Sowore on Wednesday, who stated, “Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC. He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji.”

The EFCC had arrested Otse on May 2, 2025, citing multiple petitions alleging financial misconduct. The commission claimed that despite repeated invitations, Otse did not respond, leading to his detention under a remand order. The EFCC emphasized that the arrest was unrelated to his vocal criticisms of the commission’s operations.

Following his arrest, protests erupted in Abuja, with citizens demanding justice and transparency. Otse’s lawyers have issued statements condemning the EFCC’s failure to formally present charges, describing his extended detention as unlawful. They also detailed the interrogation process, which covered topics like Otse’s social media monetization and financial dealings.





The EFCC has offered administrative bail, and Otse was released after fulfilling the conditions. The commission intends to formally arraign him in court on May 8, 2025.