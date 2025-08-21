International

JUST IN: Uganda Signs Deal With US to Temporarily Host Migrants Rejected for Asylum

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Uganda has confirmed a new arrangement with the United States to host migrants who fail to qualify for asylum in America, a move that has sparked wide interest across the continent.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Vincent Bagiire, Uganda’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement specifically covers “Third Country Nationals who may not be granted asylum in the United States, but are reluctant to or may have concerns about returning to their countries of origin.”

Bagiire described the understanding as a “temporary arrangement”, underscoring that it is designed to ease humanitarian concerns surrounding migrants whose legal status remains uncertain in the United States.

The development adds to Uganda’s long-standing reputation as one of Africa’s most welcoming nations for displaced people, currently hosting more than 1.5 million refugees, mostly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Analysts say the decision could strengthen Uganda’s diplomatic ties with Washington, while also sparking debates about migration policies in Africa and beyond.

This comes at a time when migration issues continue to dominate global politics, with many governments grappling with how to balance security, humanitarian obligations, and international cooperation.

Okay.ng reports that the Ugandan government has consistently framed its refugee policies as part of a broader commitment to international solidarity.

