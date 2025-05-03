NewsSecurity

JUST IN: Troops Clash with ISWAP Militants in Yobe’s Buni Gari

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Military personnel under Operation HADIN KAI are currently engaged in an intense gun battle with suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) following an assault on Buni Gari, a community in Yobe State.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development through a brief statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) platform on Saturday.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI currently in a fierce battle against ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later,” the post stated.

As of the time of this report, further details surrounding the attack and potential casualties remain undisclosed.

