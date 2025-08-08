JUST IN: Sowore Regains Freedom After Unlawful Detention, Says It’s No Cause for Celebration [VIDEO]

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement and publisher of Sahara Reporters, has regained his freedom from what he described as “unjust, illegal and unwarranted detention” by the Nigeria Police Force.

Announcing his release in a post on Facebook, Sowore said the police had “capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement,” leading to his release.

He wrote:

“Nigeria Police Force has capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movt, I have been released from unjust, illegal & unwarranted detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, but thank u for not giving up! #RevolutionNow”





Sowore, a persistent critic of the Nigerian government and a leading voice in pro-democracy activism, had been detained in controversial circumstances, prompting outcry from supporters and human rights groups.

In a short accompanying video clip shared on Facebook, Sowore is seen acknowledging cheers from supporters and reiterating his commitment to the struggle for justice and democracy.

Watch the video here:

Despite his release, Sowore emphasized that it is “nothing to celebrate,” signaling continued resistance and determination from the movement he leads.