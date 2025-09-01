JUST IN: Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government 10-Day Ultimatum Over Unmet Welfare Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a stern 10-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, threatening to commence a nationwide strike if its welfare demands remain unattended.

In a communiqué released after its Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday, the association, led by its President, Dr. Tope Osundara, alongside Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku (General Secretary) and Dr. Omoha Amobi (Publicity and Social Secretary), expressed disappointment in the government’s handling of their longstanding grievances.

The group recalled that in July, NARD had earlier given a three-week ultimatum, which was later extended to allow room for dialogue. However, the doctors lamented that the government had failed to honour its promises, particularly the payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), settlement of five months’ arrears of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, and the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance.

“The E-NEC condemned in strong terms the failure of the Kaduna State Government to honour its commitments to members under ARD Kaduna and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, despite earlier agreements and signed Memoranda of Understanding. The E-NEC condemned the failure of the Oyo State Government to address the challenges faced by members of ARD LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, despite an ongoing indefinite strike action in the hospital,” the statement read.





It also criticized the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for downgrading membership certificates of the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) for failing to issue membership certificates to qualified candidates.

The council warned that if the government fails to meet its demands by September 10, 2025, industrial action would be unavoidable.

okay.ng reports that the doctors also commended state governors who have already released the 2025 MRTF, urging others to do the same to reduce brain drain and maintain industrial peace.