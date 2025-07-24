CelebritiesEntertainment

JUST IN: Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux Set to Become Mom and Dad

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, have joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child. Priscilla confirmed the pregnancy by sharing maternity photos on Instagram, where the couple proudly showed off her baby bump for the first time. She captioned the post with a heartfelt message: “MOM & DAD BLESSED – GRATEFUL – THANKFUL”.

The couple’s journey to parenthood comes shortly after their highly celebrated wedding ceremonies earlier this year, which included a Nikkah ceremony in Tanzania and a traditional and white wedding in Lagos. Priscilla is the daughter of famous Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, and the couple’s union has been warmly embraced by family and fans alike. The pregnancy news was met with excitement online, with fans eagerly congratulating them on stepping into parenthood.

Priscilla and Juma Jux’s public sharing of this milestone marks a new chapter as they prepare to become mum and dad, a moment celebrated as a blessing and source of gratitude for the couple and their loved ones.

