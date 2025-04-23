Politics

JUST IN: Osun Lawmaker Wole Oke Quits PDP, Calls on Supporters to Follow

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
In a significant political development, Oluwole Oke, a veteran six-term legislator from Osun State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmaker, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, cited consultations with his political circle and family as the basis for his decision.

His resignation letter, dated April 16, 2025, was directed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 7 in Obokun Local Government Area. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Oke confirmed his exit, saying, “I have resigned from the PDP.” He did not reveal his next political affiliation but urged his loyalists to also leave the PDP and await his further directives.

This resignation reflects ongoing instability within the Osun PDP, which has been rocked by defections and leadership crises in recent months.

