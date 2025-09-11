JUST IN: Nigerian Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government Final 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Unmet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has once again issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria, warning that strike action will begin if their outstanding demands are not addressed without further delay.

The ultimatum follows the expiration of a 10-day deadline that ended on September 10, 2025, and a marathon six-hour National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

Dr. Tope Osundara, President of NARD, revealed that although the Federal Government had engaged them in discussions and promised intervention, the association insists on immediate action.

In a communiqué dated September 1, 2025, signed by Dr. Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the doctors demanded the release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), settlement of salary arrears stemming from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, and the payment of accumulated backlogs.





Other demands include the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt specialist allowance disbursement, and the reinstatement of recognition for the West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Speaking further on Thursday, Dr. Osundara warned, “If there is no payment by today (Thursday), then tomorrow (Friday), we will start the strike immediately.”

The looming strike threatens to paralyze Nigeria’s already overstretched healthcare sector, as more than 2,000 resident doctors are still awaiting payment of their MRTF.

okay.ng reports that NARD also urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all qualified candidates and to swiftly implement the 2024 CONMESS to address welfare issues in Kaduna State and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.