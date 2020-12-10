JUST IN: Maina faints in court

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina on Thursday collapsed in court.

Maina is being tried on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The former pension boss slumped when his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of the proceedings of the court to enable him to prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.

More to come…