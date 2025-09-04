JUST IN: Kaduna Police Summon El-Rufai, Six ADC Leaders Over Alleged Conspiracy and Violence

The Kaduna State Police Command has officially invited former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and six senior figures of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to answer questions regarding allegations of criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and inflicting grievous harm.

A letter dated September 4, 2025, and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, Uzairu Abdullahi, directed the State Chairman of the ADC to present El-Rufai and six others at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on September 8, 2025.

Those summoned are Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir Sa’idu, Jafaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed (popularly known as “30”), Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini (a.k.a. “Mikiya”).

The police explained:

“This Department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025.”





okay.ng reports that hours before the summons was issued, police operatives sealed the ADC Secretariat at No. 4 Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna. The closure happened shortly before a planned visit by the ADC North-West leadership, who were scheduled to console members injured during a violent attack last week.

At a press briefing held at his Kaduna residence, El-Rufai condemned the police action, describing it as unconstitutional. He said the police commissioner cited a court order barring the meeting but failed to present any document.

El-Rufai insisted, “He knows what he’s writing violates the Constitution. We have not seen the court order. It has not been properly served to us. Even if there is a court order, there is a legal process to serve an affected person, and it has not been served on us.”

He added that while the ADC leadership complied to avoid conflict, the party would pursue legal action, even to the Supreme Court. “We want to see that order, and, of course, we will challenge whatever grounds to the Supreme Court. This is not the end of it. Other things will follow after this,” El-Rufai vowed.





The invitation adds tension to Kaduna’s political landscape, following last week’s disruption of an ADC transition committee meeting by thugs, leaving several injured while police were accused of standing idle.

Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Dr. Shehu Shuaibu, had earlier accused El-Rufai of scheming to destabilize the state, warning: “Anyone who dares to threaten it, be it Nasir El-Rufai or any of his accomplices, will be held accountable.”