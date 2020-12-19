News JUST IN! Fuel tanker explodes close to Otedola bridge, Lagos Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 19, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print A petrol-laden tanker has exploded around Otedola Estate section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. More to come… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okay.ng (@okaynigeria) TagsLagos Otedola Bridge Petrol Tanker Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 19, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print