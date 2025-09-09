JUST IN: Federal Capital Territory Administration Names Nancy Sabanti Nathan as Acting Head of Service

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has officially announced the appointment of Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan as the new Acting Head of Service, following the sudden passing of her predecessor, Mrs. Grace Adayilo.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, the decision to appoint Mrs. Nathan was taken in order to ensure continuity in the administration of the civil service structure within the nation’s capital.

Background of Appointment

Mrs. Grace Adayilo, who passed away last Monday, made history in October 2024 when she was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the first female and first indigenous Head of Service of the FCTA. Her unexpected demise left a significant leadership vacuum within the administrative framework.





In response, the administration moved swiftly to fill the position temporarily. okay.ng reports that the appointment of Mrs. Nathan is in an acting capacity pending the selection of a substantive Head of Service.

Profile of Nancy Sabanti Nathan

The statement highlighted that Mrs. Nathan, a member of the National Institute (mni), previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA. Before that, she was the Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

If confirmed in a substantive role, Mrs. Nathan will become the second female Head of Service since the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission in October 2023.





Official Statement

The official press release reads in part:

“Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, mni, has been appointed as Acting Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). She was appointed in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service. Until her appointment, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan was the Permanent Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA. She had served as the Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the Honourable Minister of FCT before she was appointed Permanent Secretary. The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Implications for Civil Service

Observers believe that Mrs. Nathan’s appointment represents continuity and stability, given her extensive background in finance, administration, and youth development. Her experience is expected to strengthen the FCTA’s policy execution and human resource management, particularly at a time when leadership balance is crucial.