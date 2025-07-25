NewsTop stories

JUST IN: Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Dies

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello
Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello

The Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, has died following a brief illness.

Okay.ng gathered that he died in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Abuja, where he had been receiving medical care.

More details later…

