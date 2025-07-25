JUST IN: Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Dies

The Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, has died following a brief illness.
Okay.ng gathered that he died in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Abuja, where he had been receiving medical care.
More details later…
Updated: 2 days ago
