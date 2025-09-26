JUST IN: Dangote Refinery Launches Workforce Reorganisation Amid Alleged Sabotage Concerns

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has commenced a sweeping reorganisation of its workforce, citing repeated sabotage that threatened the operational safety of the multi-billion-dollar oil complex.

The Lagos-based refinery, with a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, said the drastic move was necessary to protect its assets and ensure uninterrupted operations.

Sabotage Allegations and Management Response

In an internal memo dated September 24, 2025, signed by the Chief General Manager of Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, the company disclosed that it was “constrained to carry out a total reorganisation of the plant” following “many recent cases of reported sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery leading to major safety concerns.”





Staff members affected by the exercise were instructed to surrender company property to their line managers and obtain exit clearance, after which their entitlements would be processed in line with conditions of service.

okay.ng reports that the development sparked speculations of mass retrenchment at the refinery. However, a senior company official clarified that the move was not a mass layoff but a restructuring effort aimed at curbing sabotage and leakages.

Clarification from Refinery Officials

“Yes, the letter is correct. But the interpretation is wrong. The interpretation is that it affects some people because of certain things discovered in the refinery. It has nothing to do with unionism or anything like that,” the official explained.





He further stressed that the measure was temporary and designed to safeguard company assets.

“It doesn’t mean they have been sacked. That is incorrect. What was done was to put a check in place. It is more like a clean-up in the system to check where those sabotage and leakages are coming from and then address them. As soon as the issues are addressed, they will be reabsorbed. That is why it is not a sack and that word wasn’t used,” he said.

According to the official, the sudden implementation was deliberate to prevent those involved in the alleged sabotage from concealing evidence of wrongdoing.

“Some acts of sabotage have been noticed repeatedly and the company is only trying to safeguard its assets. Also, you cannot do things like this and give two weeks’ notice; otherwise, those in the act would cover up and complicate issues,” he added.

Refinery Still Operating Despite Disruptions

The refinery official reassured stakeholders that the plant was still fully operational, with both Nigerian and foreign employees actively working.

“As we speak, people are still working at the refinery. The people affected know themselves, and those who did not get the letter are not affected. Anyone who doesn’t have a hand in sabotage has nothing to worry about,” he stressed.

When contacted, Dangote spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, did not respond to inquiries on the matter.

Content of the Disengagement Letter

A copy of the disengagement letter obtained on Friday was addressed to all staff of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprises and Dangote Industries Free Zone Development Company.

It read in part:

“In view of the many recent cases of reported sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery leading to major safety concerns, the Management is constrained to carry out a total re-organisation of the plant.

“As a consequence of this development, we wish to inform you that your services are no longer required, with effect from the eve of Thursday, the 25th September, 2025.

“Please surrender all the Company’s properties in your possession to your line manager and obtain an exit clearance accordingly, but the date for doing so will be communicated to you later.

“The Finance Department, by a copy of this letter, is advised to compute all your benefits and entitlements in line with your terms of employment and conditions of service and pay the amount due to you (less all indebtedness), subject to the condition that you have obtained the exit clearance certificate as mentioned above.”

Refinery’s Broader Struggles

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which began operations in 2024 to reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on imported petroleum products, has faced a turbulent operational journey.

Recently, it has been locked in disputes with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over labour practices and safety issues. The union accused the company of “high-handedness” and warned against unfair labour practices.

The plant has also clashed with the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria over pricing and distribution frameworks, with marketers alleging that the company’s conditions could distort the downstream market.