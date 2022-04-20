Just In! APC NEC transfers powers to NWC for 90 days

The ongoing National Executive Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the next 90 days.

National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore told the gathering that Senate President Ahmed Lawan moved the motion and was seconded by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The NWC will now, henceforth take decisions that might require the intervention of the NEC meeting.

More details later…