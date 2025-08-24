JUST IN: Alfred Emberga Elected as Benue Assembly Speaker After Dajoh’s Resignation

The Benue State House of Assembly has witnessed a major leadership change with the election of Honourable Alfred Emberga as the new Speaker of the legislative chamber.

This development followed the sudden resignation of the former Speaker, Honourable Aondona Dajoh, on Sunday, during an emergency plenary session.

Suspension Lifted Before Election

Before the new leadership vote, the House, presided over by Deputy Speaker Honourable Lami Danaldi-Ogenyi, lifted the suspension earlier placed on four members, including Emberga himself, who had been sanctioned last Friday for alleged involvement in a plot to remove Dajoh.





Majority Leader Saater Tiseer moved the motion for the suspension to be lifted, which was seconded by Honourable Samuel Jiji of the Logo State Constituency. “Following the motion raised by the majority leader and supported by members of the house, this house has resolved to lift the suspension of the four members,” the deputy speaker declared.

Nomination and Swearing-In

Honourable Douglas Akyaa, representing Makurdi South State Constituency, nominated Emberga for the top legislative position, and his motion was seconded by Honourable Abu Umoru of the Apa State Constituency.

With no rival nomination, Emberga was unanimously confirmed and sworn into office by Clerk of the House, John Hwande.





Acceptance Speech and Leadership Promise

In his acceptance remarks, Emberga applauded the contributions of his predecessor while pledging to foster inclusiveness and harmony within the legislature.

“To my esteemed colleagues, I assure you that this leadership will be anchored on inclusiveness, fairness and respect for diverse opinions,” Emberga said.

He further emphasized his commitment to strengthening collaboration with both the executive and judiciary, while upholding legislative independence in line with the principle of separation of powers.

okay.ng reports that this transition marks a pivotal moment in Benue politics, particularly as the Assembly braces for new legislative priorities under Emberga’s stewardship.