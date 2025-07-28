Sport

Jubilant Return: Super Falcons Arrive Nigeria with 10th WAFCON Trophy

Yusuf Abubakar
Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read

The Super Falcons of Nigeria touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday afternoon to a rousing welcome after clinching their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

The team, fresh off a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco, arrived with the coveted trophy at exactly 2:10 p.m., greeted by fans, officials, and well-wishers who thronged the airport to celebrate their return.

The Falcons’ historic win on Saturday night was sealed by Jennifer Echegini’s match-winning goal, completing a sensational turnaround after trailing by two goals in the first half. The victory solidifies Nigeria’s dominance on the continent, reaffirming the team’s reputation as Africa’s most successful women’s football side.

To celebrate the victory, the players are set to embark on a victory parade across Abuja. The open-bus procession will begin along Airport Road, pass through Berger Junction, Maitama, and Wuse Market, before concluding at the Presidential Villa, where President Bola Tinubu will formally host the champions.

The Falcons’ triumphant campaign was highlighted by several standout performances. Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade was named Player of the Tournament, while Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie were also selected in the Team of the Tournament.

ByYusuf Abubakar
