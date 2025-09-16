News

JTB: Nigerians Without Tax ID Can Still Use Bank Accounts

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) has clarified that Nigerians without a Tax Identification Number (Tax ID) will not be denied access to their bank accounts after January 1, 2026.

The clarification follows reports that the Tax Administration Act, which takes effect on that date, would make a Tax ID mandatory for individuals seeking to use banking, insurance, or stock market services.

In a statement issued in Abuja, JTB spokesperson Akpe Adoh said Nigerians will “continue to have access to their bank accounts and carry out financial transactions even beyond January 1, 2026.”

He explained that ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu aim to simplify compliance, reduce multiple taxation, and exempt vulnerable groups and small businesses from certain tax burdens.

- Advertisement -

As part of the reforms, the JTB and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are working on a harmonised National Tax Identification system. The plan will link individual Tax IDs to the National Identification Number (NIN) and businesses to their Corporate Affairs Commission registration numbers.

This will allow automatic generation of Tax IDs, ensuring Nigerians remain able to conduct financial transactions without disruption.

The JTB urged the public to ignore contrary reports, stressing that it is committed to “people-centred tax policies that promote growth, fairness, and ease of doing business.”

The board’s position, however, differs from the clear wording of the Act, leaving uncertainty about how the law will be implemented when it comes into effect.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng reports that the law also introduces a 5 percent Petroleum Products Tax, which has already faced public criticism. Finance Minister Wale Edun has said there is no immediate plan to enforce that provision.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Nigeria’s Rising Food Imports Spark Criticism as Farmers Reject Price Crash Directive
Next Article Inflation Rate Drops to 20.12% in August — NBS

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ex-Rivers Governor Celestine Omehia Rejects State Police, Warns of Abuse by Governors
Security
Presidential Adviser Tope Fasua Assures Nigerians of Single-Digit Inflation as Economy Shows Signs of Stability
News
MTN Nigeria
MTN Foundation, NDLEA Launch 24-Hour Free Counselling Helpline to Combat Substance Abuse in Nigeria
News
Air Peace
Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace Flight Delays Nationwide
News
Niger Governor Reaffirms Commitment to Security and Federal Agencies in the State
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like