Joseph Yobo celebrates his daughter, Lexine as she turns 3 years old

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 14, 2020
Joseph Yobo Celebrates His Daughter, Lexine

Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo celebrates his daughter Lexine as she turns three years old.

Yobo posted pictures of Lexine on his Instagram handle, with the captions:

“Happy 3rd birthday to my Rainbow. May you continue to grow in grace. You’re the true definition of love and happiness and i’m short of words to express how blessed i am to have you in my life.

You’re Daddy’s lucky charm…your birthday always comes with pleasant suprises. I love you baby ?

@lexineyobo”



