Jonathan Poised for Political Comeback in 2027 as PDP Strategizes South’s Path to Power

In a development that could reshape Nigeria’s political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections, close political allies have confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is prepared to enter the presidential race once more, this time with renewed focus on national healing and economic revival.

A top-ranking source within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has worked closely with Jonathan, revealed that not only has the campaign to bring the ex-president back into the race gained considerable traction, but Jonathan himself has expressed willingness to re-contest. His renewed ambition is reportedly driven by a desire to alleviate the worsening poverty, inflation, and public hardship plaguing the Nigerian populace.

According to the insider, the movement to reinstate Jonathan is being propelled by prominent national leaders and elder statesmen who believe his previous administration, which lasted six years, succeeded in maintaining economic stability and social cohesion — achievements many now see in retrospect.

Jonathan, who hails from Otuoke in Bayelsa State, is said to have commenced high-level consultations with influential political figures. Over the weekend, he met with former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), at his Minna residence. Although Babangida’s response to Jonathan’s plan remains undisclosed, the meeting was described as strategic and promising by insiders.





Meanwhile, okay.ng reports that the former president has begun a wider regional tour, currently holding critical talks with South-South stakeholders to rally support for what many within the PDP see as a rescue mission for Nigeria.

Sources within the party confirm that PDP governors and executives are uniting to appeal to Jonathan to pick up the baton and challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the internal push:

“Many Nigerians have come to realise the mistake they made in not re-electing Dr. Jonathan. They now acknowledge his achievements and are even apologising, pleading with him to return and rescue the country,” he said.





The dialogue between Jonathan and the PDP includes discussions around whether he would need to participate in the primaries or be handed the party’s presidential ticket directly. He is also seeking clear signals that the PDP genuinely believes in his leadership credentials.

The party’s National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikuro, described Jonathan as irreplaceable in the current southern political landscape.

“Is he not the best candidate for us at this moment? He is not just a former president; he is the leader of the party now. Aside from Obasanjo, the next person in line is him,” Woyengikuro said.

Woyengikuro also advocated for an automatic ticket, saying:

“You can quote me anywhere: I want him to come. An automatic ticket for him, as it stands now. Because we must salvage both this party and the nation.”

Legal interpretations on Jonathan’s eligibility remain contentious. A 2018 constitutional amendment (Section 137(3)) bars candidates who have taken the presidential oath twice from contesting again. However, legal scholars argue that the clause is not retroactive and does not apply to Jonathan, whose earlier oath in 2010 followed the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua and was grounded in constitutional necessity.

A Federal High Court ruling in Yenagoa in 2022 supported this view, stating that Jonathan is legally entitled to run for office again as the amendment did not explicitly make the law retroactive.

Respected PDP elder, Chief Bode George, weighed in, saying:

“He is very qualified because he did not leave the party… He is the easiest to sell because he has a track record, especially the economic indices Nigeria witnessed during his tenure.”

As the political atmosphere thickens, Jonathan’s re-entry could redraw alliances and reset the nation’s leadership conversation.