Jonathan is PDP’s Best Bet for 2027 Presidency – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make a deliberate effort to bring former President Goodluck Jonathan back into the party, describing him as the party’s most viable option for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Lamido said Jonathan’s experience, temperament, and leadership style make him the standout choice among the party’s ranks.

“I think for PDP now they should try and woo him; he is their best bet. To me, he is their best bet. Anybody put forth by the PDP, Nigerians will support him,” Lamido stated.

The PDP chieftain argued that Jonathan’s past leadership record and collaborative nature put him ahead of any other potential candidate from the South.





“He is most welcome, competent and very qualified. To me, I welcome him into the PDP. I think so far in the PDP, with all respect to all members, I don’t see a better alternative than Jonathan if he comes to the PDP,” he said.

Lamido further added: “I don’t see any other person, really. If we are giving the presidency to the South, it will be the PDP. Who is there in PDP now that can challenge Jonathan in terms of being in office, being full-headed, being somebody who is willing to listen, and somebody who is also a key player who believes in partnership?”

His remarks come amid renewed political speculation over Jonathan’s future and whether he might return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

Since his defeat in the 2015 presidential election, Jonathan has largely kept a low political profile and has not made any public declaration regarding his 2027 ambitions. However, his name continues to feature prominently in PDP’s internal discussions as the party strategises on how to reclaim power.