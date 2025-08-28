Jonathan Calls for Electoral Reforms, Demands Neutral INEC Appointment Process and Sanctions for Defections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigeria to prioritize electoral reforms that would guarantee credible polls and restore public confidence in the democratic process. His call specifically targeted the procedure for appointing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman and the rampant trend of political defections among elected officials.

Jonathan made these remarks on Wednesday at the National Action Plan for Electoral Reform Dialogue organized by the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought. He was represented by Ann Iyonu, the Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

The former president said that although Nigeria has progressed since the return to democracy in 1999, persistent weaknesses continue to threaten the credibility of elections.

“Nigeria has made notable progress since our return to democratic rule, but we must acknowledge that our electoral system still faces significant challenges. If we are truly committed to democracy, we must be bold enough to reform the process to better reflect the will of the people and the principles of justice, accountability, and inclusion,” he said.





Jonathan emphasized that the credibility of elections is tied to INEC’s neutrality, urging that the appointment of its chairman should no longer be influenced solely by political authorities. He proposed the creation of an independent nomination panel consisting of the judiciary, professional associations, academia, trade unions, and civil society groups to screen candidates.

“Credibility of elections rests heavily on the neutrality and competence of the Independent National Electoral Commission. So many questions have continued to be raised on the propriety of the process of appointing the INEC Chairman. I believe that Nigeria can also improve the process by establishing an independent screening and nomination mechanism,” he noted.

On the issue of political defections, Jonathan condemned “cross-carpeting,” where elected officials abandon the political parties under which they won elections. He suggested an independent Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, empowered to regulate party activities and enforce internal democracy, including declaring the seat of defectors vacant.

Jonathan also highlighted the importance of resolving election disputes before swearing-in ceremonies, stressing that delays erode confidence in governance. He called for fewer courts to be tasked with handling governorship and presidential petitions to expedite rulings.





He concluded by insisting that reforms are patriotic and not partisan.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, reiterated that Jonathan remains a member of the PDP and praised the quality of its leadership pool, singling out Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as an outstanding performer.

okay.ng reports that Jonathan’s comments come at a crucial time as the nation gears up for the 2027 general elections, where debates about INEC’s independence, party discipline, and electoral credibility are expected to dominate public discourse.