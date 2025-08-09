John Utaka Becomes First African to Lead a French Top-Flight Women’s Team

Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has been appointed head coach of Montpellier HSC’s women’s team in the French Division 1 Féminine, marking a historic moment in African football coaching. The 43-year-old takes over from Frédéric Mendy, who recently stepped down from the role.

Utaka will share managerial duties with Baptiste Merle until the end of the season. Both coaches will work closely under the oversight of Montpellier’s sporting director, Jean-Louis Saez.

This appointment makes Utaka the only African head coach currently managing in France’s top-tier women’s league — a significant milestone in his post-playing career.

Utaka’s bond with Montpellier dates back to his playing years, when he played a key role in the men’s side’s 2011–12 Ligue 1 triumph. His brace in the decisive final-day match secured the club’s first-ever French championship, cementing his name in its history books.





After retiring in 2018, Utaka committed himself to coaching, earning his UEFA A Licence in 2022. He has since worked within Montpellier’s structure, including a spell as youth team attacking coach from 2020 and a brief stint managing the women’s side in 2021. Most recently, he served as assistant coach to the U19 men’s team.

Montpellier’s women currently sit fifth in Division 1 Féminine with 27 points from 19 matches, trailing third-placed Bordeaux by 11 points. The league’s top spots are dominated by PSG and Lyon.

The Nigerian tactician will also be reunited with fellow countrywoman and striker Ifeoma Onumonu, who signed for Montpellier earlier this year.

Known for his calm leadership style and attacking philosophy, Utaka’s playing career took him across Nigeria, Egypt, Qatar, France, England, and Turkey. Fans now look forward to seeing how his blend of discipline and offensive creativity will influence Montpellier’s final run-in.





okay.ng reports that Utaka’s journey reflects the growing influence of African coaches in European football, a trend many believe will only gain momentum in the coming years.