Jobless Man for Three Years Dies Same Day He got Job

A 30-year-old Ghana graduate has reportedly died on the day he was appointed by the Ghana Immigration service.

The deceased, Andrew Jessie was said to be jobless for three years after he finished his university education.

A friend of the deceased reveals this on social media saying Andrew has been jobless for three years before his breakthrough came.

Source has it that, the deceased was supposed to start his job on the 14th of December but kicked the bucket that same day after suffering from a headache.