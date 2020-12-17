EntertainmentGist

Jobless Man for Three Years Dies Same Day He got Job

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 17, 2020
Less than a minute

A 30-year-old Ghana graduate has reportedly died on the day he was appointed by the Ghana Immigration service.

The deceased, Andrew Jessie was said to be jobless for three years after he finished his university education.

A friend of the deceased reveals this on social media saying Andrew has been jobless for three years before his breakthrough came.

Source has it that, the deceased was supposed to start his job on the 14th of December but kicked the bucket that same day after suffering from a headache.

Tags
Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 17, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button