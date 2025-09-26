Jigawa Lawmakers Approve ₦58bn Supplementary Budget, Raising 2025 Spending Plan to ₦756bn

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has officially passed a ₦58 billion supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, bringing the state’s overall spending plan to an unprecedented ₦756.3 billion.

The decision followed the adoption of a detailed report by the House Committee on Appropriations during plenary on Thursday. Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Hamza-Adamu, explained that the supplementary request was necessary due to additional inflows expected from the federation account.

According to him, “The 2025 Appropriation Law appropriated the sum of ₦698,300,000,000 only for the recurrent and capital expenditure programme of the state during the 2025 fiscal year. With additional ₦58,000,000,000 of the supplementary appropriation budget, the total appropriation for the year will now be ₦756,300,000,000 only.”

He further urged his colleagues to ensure rigorous oversight in the disbursement and utilization of the newly allocated funds, warning that the budget must be channeled into approved sectors for maximum impact.





Deputy Speaker Sani Isiyaku, who presided over the plenary, subsequently put the matter to a vote, and members of the Assembly unanimously endorsed the motion.

It would be recalled that the Assembly approved the 2025 budget, tagged “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa”, on December 31, 2024. The initial ₦689.3 billion estimate included ₦90.7 billion for personnel costs, ₦70 billion for recurrent expenditure, and ₦537 billion for capital projects, while ₦17 billion was earmarked for the 27 local government areas in the state.

Journalists confirmed the development, adding that the supplementary funding is expected to boost the state’s ambitious infrastructure and social intervention projects.

okay.ng reports that Governor Umar Namadi has consistently emphasized prudent management of public resources and has promised to deliver policies that will stimulate economic growth and development in Jigawa.