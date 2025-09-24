Jigawa Govt Approves N396m for Federal Fertiliser Scheme

The Jigawa State Government has approved N396 million to cover fertiliser allocation provided by the Federal Government under its special intervention programme.

State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Sagir Musa, announced the approval on Tuesday in Dutse after the weekly executive council meeting. He said the allocation includes 20 trucks of NPK fertiliser, amounting to 12,000 bags, supplied at a subsidised rate of N33,000 per bag.

Musa explained that the fertiliser distribution will support Jigawa’s 2025/2026 Dry Season Agricultural Programme, designed to improve farmers’ access to inputs and enhance food security. He noted that the support targets smallholder farmers, who contribute significantly to Jigawa’s agricultural output.

According to Musa, the initiative aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s agricultural transformation plan and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, both focused on expanding agricultural productivity and achieving national food self-sufficiency.





The approval comes as part of wider agricultural reforms by the Federal Government to strengthen rural economies. Vice President Kashim Shettima recently disclosed new incentives to attract agricultural investment, with a goal of lifting 35 million Nigerians out of poverty and creating 21 million jobs in rural communities.

Earlier this month, the Federal Government also launched a $3.14 billion agricultural investment plan with the FAO Hand-in-Hand Initiative. The programme targets tomato, cassava, maize, dairy, and fisheries value chains, backed by $1.75 billion in government funds and $1.39 billion from the private sector. The investment is projected to boost incomes, expand mechanisation, and contribute to climate goals through carbon sequestration.