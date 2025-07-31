Jerry Gana Predicts Peter Obi’s Success in Northern States If He Returns to PDP Platform

Prof. Jerry Gana, a foundational figure of Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi would secure victory in the northern states if he contested under the PDP banner again. Speaking on a national television program on Wednesday, Gana emphasized the fairness of the northern electorate towards Obi.

“I’m a researcher, and I research opinions. In the northern states, Peter Obi under the PDP will defeat any candidate, because our people are very fair‑minded,” he said.

The statement comes after Obi left the PDP in May 2022 to lead the Labour Party during the 2023 elections. Gana also reflected on the origins and strength of the PDP, reminding Nigerians of the party’s deep grassroots roots and its instrumental role in the transition from military to civilian rule.

“I must confess that many people have forgotten that the PDP was created as a grassroots organisation. In 1998, we were formed and then, moving to the elections in 1999, we were in every polling unit, because we are the ones who really won the first election,” Gana explained. okay.ng reports that Gana highlighted the party’s comprehensive victories at various levels, including local government, the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives.





He pointed out that the PDP’s historic achievement lay in restoring democracy after years of military dictatorship, underscoring the authenticity of the party’s slogan, “power to the people.”

Regarding recent disputes within the party, Gana dismissed the clashes as confined to a small group of elites in Abuja that had not permeated wider party ranks.

Gana further projected a fair approach to power rotation within the PDP, stating, “In 2031, it will be the turn of the North. Our people are very fair, and we are building a nation.”