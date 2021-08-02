Jega advises Nigerians not to vote APC, PDP in 2023

Professor Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged Nigerians not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa, Jega noted that the two parties have failed to bring the desired growth and development in Nigeria within the past 20 years.

He said: “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.

“The bad things these parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give their trust to the parties again. It is now very clear that these parties would never change, even if they are given another chance.

“The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses. They did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted sneaked into the APC.”

The former INEC chairman also disclosed that he has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) as the right path to build a better country.

“We are hearing nothing. That is why I’ve since registered with the Peoples Redemption Party( PRP). I am now a PRP member looking for ways to help the Nigeria. That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path,” he added.