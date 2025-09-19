Jeffrey Daniel Reveals How He Introduced Michael Jackson to the Moonwalk

Jeffrey Daniel, a celebrated dancer and member of the American R&B group Shalamar, has disclosed how he was responsible for introducing pop icon Michael Jackson to the world-famous moonwalk dance move.

In a candid conversation on Channels Television on Thursday, Daniel recounted how his unique dance style caught Jackson’s attention in the late 1970s. The dancer, widely recognised as a trailblazer in pop choreography, explained that he first showcased the move—originally known as the “backslide”—on the iconic American dance show, Soul Train.

“Well, I mean, it’s funny because now it’s in a totally new context. Michael saw me doing the backslide in ’79 on Soul Train,” Daniel said.

Before joining Shalamar, Daniel had formed a group called Eclipse, which frequently appeared on dance platforms, pushing the boundaries of choreography. It was during one of these performances that Jackson first noticed Daniel’s innovative footwork.





According to him, the King of Pop later visited Disneyland in 1980 to watch his group perform. “He brought little Janet Jackson and they stood in the wing and watched us dance. Then he asked me to teach him to dance,” Daniel recalled.

Over the years, the partnership between Jackson and Daniel grew into a creative alliance. Daniel went on to choreograph some of Jackson’s most iconic music videos, including Beat It and Smooth Criminal. He also travelled with Jackson to Brazil for the video of They Don’t Really Care About Us and contributed to the making of Ghosts.

“I worked with Michael over a 20-year period, and the last job I had in America was at MJJ Music, his record company, as A&R and creative consultant,” Daniel revealed.

Adding a surprising twist to the story, the dance legend disclosed that he and Jackson were actually family. “Because my father didn’t raise me, but in 2008, my father showed me my family tree, and I found out that I’m Michael’s cousin. So all the years we were working together, I never knew that we were related to the Jacksons,” he said.





Daniel explained that he later bonded with other members of the Jackson family, including Jermaine, Janet, Randy, and Rebbie, noting that they now affectionately refer to each other as cousins.

Michael Jackson, famously hailed as the King of Pop, revolutionised music and dance with his innovative style, electrifying performances, and record-breaking albums such as Thriller, which remains the best-selling album in history. Daniel’s influence was instrumental in shaping the visual and choreographic brilliance behind Jackson’s career-defining moments.

okay.ng reports that Daniel’s contributions not only transformed Jackson’s artistry but also left a permanent mark on the evolution of dance in popular music.