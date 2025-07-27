Jason Jae Emerges First Head of House for BBNaija Season 10

Jason Jae has etched his name in Big Brother Naija Season 10 history as the first Head of House (HoH), following a demanding three-phase battle tagged “The Sense of Peace.”

The challenge, which took all 29 housemates through a high-stakes elimination gauntlet, tested not just speed and strength, but the rare ability to stay calm under pressure, a metaphorical reflection of the “peace” theme that wrapped around the entire contest.

The first round began with a Block Stacking Challenge, where each housemate was tasked with reconstructing a design using wooden blocks.

A blue piece anchored each setup, but the real test was precision under the ticking clock. Only eight housemates advanced: Jayson Jae, Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan, Victory, Tracy, Joanna, Sultana, and Gigi.





Then came the Gold Bar Collection round, a partner-based exercise in coordination and hustle. Paired up, the contestants scrambled to collect the most gold bars under Biggie’s watchful eye. In the end, it was Jason, Joanna, Bright Morgan, and Sultana who earned their spots in the final round.

Okay.ng reports that tensions in the house surged as the final four faced off in the Treasure Box Challenge, a game of speed and nerves where only the fastest to unlock a box using a single key would emerge victorious.

In a moment of pure BBNaija drama, Jason Jae cracked the lock first, securing the coveted HoH crown and the strategic upper hand in the game’s opening week. As part of his first major decision, Jason chose Doris to share in the HoH lounge experience.

While Big Brother has yet to reveal the full benefits that come with the HoH title this season, past editions have seen the position come with immunity, exclusive privileges, and crucial influence over nominations.



