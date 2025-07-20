Jarvis Changes Tune, Confirms She’s Engaged to Fellow TikToker Peller

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Jarvis has confirmed that she is engaged to fellow internet sensation Peller, putting to rest earlier denials following his surprise proposal in December 2024.

The social media couple has been in the spotlight since the 19-year-old Peller popped the question to 23-year-old Jarvis in a move that generated mixed reactions online. At the time, Jarvis brushed off the proposal during a livestream, claiming the ring was “merely a promise ring” and insisting she was not in a relationship with him.

But in a fresh interview with Channels, Jarvis changed course and confirmed the engagement.

“I believe that we will get married at the right time. There’s a lot in marriage, so you have to be careful. It’s true that we are engaged. He [Peller] actually engaged me; shockingly to me. But the ring doesn’t fit my finger, so I kept it safe at home,” she revealed.





The content creator said her view of Peller evolved over time, especially after meeting him in person. Initially skeptical about his personality based on his online behaviour, she admitted her impression changed once they spent time offline.

“I didn’t think we would match at all,” she confessed, “but he’s actually a cool person offline.”

Jarvis also reflected on how social media can misrepresent people’s real-life personalities, saying she had to learn not to judge others solely based on their internet presence.