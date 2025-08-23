Japan Names Kisarazu as Official Nigerian Hometown After TICAD9 Summit

The Japanese government has formally designated the city of Kisarazu as the official hometown for Nigerians living and working in the country, a development that underscores Tokyo’s growing commitment to cultural diplomacy and economic cooperation with Africa.

This announcement came shortly after the conclusion of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9), where leaders from across the continent met with Japanese officials to explore new avenues of collaboration.

On Friday, senior Nigerian presidential aides, Bayo Onanuga and Temitope Ajayi, visited Kisarazu to witness firsthand the community that will now serve as Nigeria’s symbolic settlement hub in Japan.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Onanuga recalled the historical ties between Kisarazu and Nigeria, saying:

“After the closing ceremony of TICAD9, we went on a voyage of discovery to Kisarazu, the town the Japanese have designated as Nigeria’s hometown. Nigeria’s Olympic team camped here in 2021. The video shows the city centre, where the Mayor Watanabe’s office is also located.”





okay.ng reports that the Government of Japan has also introduced a new visa arrangement as part of this initiative. The visa will target highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians, as well as artisans and blue-collar workers who are willing to upskill.

In a statement released by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, it was revealed that the visa programme is aimed at enhancing workforce productivity, strengthening bilateral ties, and creating opportunities for Nigerians who wish to integrate into Japan’s growing economy.

The designation of Kisarazu follows its earlier history with Nigeria, particularly during the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games when it hosted the Nigerian team. The choice reflects Japan’s intention to deepen long-term bonds beyond diplomatic rhetoric.