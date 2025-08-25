Education

JAMB Warns Institutions Over Admission Irregularities, Demands Immediate Rectification

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede
JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned tertiary institutions that failed to comply with admission guidelines on the submission of matriculation lists, warning that such violations could invalidate students’ admissions and render them ineligible.

In its weekly bulletin released on Monday, the Board disclosed that some institutions failed to upload their matriculation lists as required, but later tendered apologies.

“They pleaded for leniency and promised to rectify the violations by submitting the outstanding lists within seven days,” the bulletin read.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, described the violation as “an aberration,” stressing that some institutions had processed admissions through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) but failed to complete the compulsory matriculation process.

“You conducted admissions on CAPS, but you did not matriculate any student. We feel that before we forward the report to the government, we should interact with you,” Oloyede reportedly said during a meeting with heads of the affected institutions in Abuja last week.

The JAMB boss explained that matriculation remains a legal requirement under Section 23(7) of the admission guidelines, which obliges every institution to upload its matriculation list for analysis.

He added that the outcome of such scrutiny determines whether an institution is granted full approval, conditional approval, or outright rejection to conduct matriculation ceremonies.

Oloyede further warned that candidates whose names do not appear on the National Matriculation List will be considered not duly admitted. “No such illegal admission will be condoned,” he emphasised.

While acknowledging the apologies submitted by the institutions, JAMB said it would ensure that students are not unfairly punished due to institutional lapses.

However, the Board directed all affected schools to submit formal letters of apology on CAPS within 24 hours and upload all pending matriculation lists within seven days from August 18.

JAMB also directed that all affiliate institutions must operate strictly under the supervision of their parent institutions, with designated officers ensuring compliance.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
