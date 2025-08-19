JAMB Sets Deadlines for 2025 Admissions Across Nigerian Institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to conclude their 2025 admission exercises before the end of the year, in a move aimed at restoring stability to the country’s academic calendar.

In a bulletin released on Monday, the Board outlined strict timelines for various categories of institutions. According to the directive, public universities must complete their admissions by October 31, 2025, while private universities have until November 30, 2025. Polytechnics, colleges of education, and innovation enterprise institutions were given a final deadline of December 31, 2025.

The decision, JAMB said, followed resolutions reached at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, chaired by the Minister of Education.

JAMB explained that the new timelines are designed to promote equal access to admission opportunities and prevent unnecessary delays that often disrupt the academic system.





“Even where an institution is not ready to begin a new session, such an institution should conduct its admission and archive it,” the bulletin read.

The Board further warned institutions still conducting post-UTME screening exercises to hasten the process in order to meet the stipulated deadlines.

“By this directive, all admission processes must be completed within the prescribed timelines,” JAMB stated, cautioning institutions against any form of delay or non-compliance.