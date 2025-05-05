JAMB: Less Than 1% of Candidates Scored Above 300 in 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday released the statistical breakdown of results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), revealing that over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 marks.

According to the data obtained by Okay.ng, out of the total 1,955,069 candidates who sat for this year’s examination, only 420,415 candidates (approximately 21.5%) achieved scores above 200, while a significant 75% of candidates scored below this benchmark.

Additionally, less than 1% of candidates managed to surpass the 300-mark threshold, with only 12,414 candidates (0.63%) scoring 300 and above.

In the statement accompanying the results, JAMB highlighted that 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to participate to demonstrate their exceptional academic abilities.





However, only 467 candidates (1.16%) from this special category met the criteria for exceptional performance as defined by the Board, with further assessments pending.

JAMB said: “40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.

“Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.

“Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres.





“Furthermore, few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG candidates group, are still being processed.

“A press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week.“

Here’s the detailed statistical breakdown provided by JAMB: