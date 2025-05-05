JAMB: Breakdown of 2025 UTME Performance Statistics – Here’s What You Should Know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the detailed statistical breakdown of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, offering a comprehensive insight into candidate performance nationwide.

According to the data obtained by Okay.ng, only 420,415 candidates out of 1,955,069 who sat for the exam scored above 200 marks, representing approximately 21.5% of the total. This indicates that over 1.5 million candidates, or more than 75%, scored below the 200 mark.

The distribution reveals a concerning trend in performance, with the majority of students clustered between 160 and 199 marks. Here’s the official score range breakdown released by JAMB:

Score Range Number of Candidates Percentage (%) 320 and above 4,756 0.24% 300 – 319 7,658 0.39% 250 – 299 73,441 3.76% 200 – 249 334,560 17.11% 160 – 199 983,187 50.29% 140 – 159 488,197 24.97% 120 – 139 57,419 2.94% 100 – 119 3,820 0.20% Below 100 2,031 0.10%

Only 12,414 candidates (0.63%) scored 300 and above, highlighting the difficulty of surpassing the top-tier threshold.





JAMB also revealed that 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to sit for the exam under a special provision to test for exceptional academic ability. However, just 467 of these candidates (1.16%) met the Board’s threshold for outstanding performance. Their full evaluation is still ongoing across three additional assessment stages.

In JAMB’s words:

“40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.”

Infractions and Investigation Cases

JAMB confirmed the following irregularities:

97 candidates were directly involved in examination infractions

were directly involved in 2,157 candidates are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractice

are currently undergoing for suspected 71,701 candidates were absent during the exam

were during the exam Candidates with biometric issues are being reviewed and may be rescheduled if cleared

Furthermore, results for blind candidates and those under the JEOG (Joint Examination for Others Group) are still being processed.





What’s Next?

JAMB announced that a press conference will be held later this week to officially release individual candidate results and guide the public on how to check their UTME scores.

Okay.ng will provide updates once the Board announces the availability of the result-checking portal and further directives.