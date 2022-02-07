JAMB announces plan to introduce self-service registration outlets in Abuja, Lagos

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it plans to introduce self-service registration outlets in Abuja and Lagos to leverage the digital competence of computer-literate candidates.

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly bulletin on Monday.

The system is expected to reduce crowds at accredited computer-based tests (CBT) centres in both cities.

The idea, the board explained, is to advance the digital competence of candidates who can do the registration on their own.

It added that it is also to expand the registration access points, in line with the extant federal government’s COVID-19 protocols.

JAMB also stated that it would incur not less than N50 million as added commission to its financial vendors. This followed the introduction of its cashless regime in its 2022 registration exercise.

The bulletin quoted the JAMB registrar Is-haq Oloyede as saying the additional financial burden was the price the board is prepared to pay.

This, Mr Oloyede stated, followed the board’s concern to the plight of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) candidates in the hands of shylock CBT centre owners.

“The measure would put a stop to other sharp practices that usually follow the payment of direct service charges for registration at these centres,” said the registrar.

He also mentioned that candidates would purchase an e-PIN for N3,500 subsidised by the federal government, N500 compulsory reading text and a N700 regulated charge for CBT centres.

“All the purchases cost N4,700 as candidates are expected to now pay the regulated N700 charge for CBT centres along with the cost for e-PIN,” explained the JAMB registrar. “The board would later transmit all accrued entitlements to respective CBT centres on a weekly basis or any timeframe agreeable to respective centres, to curtail all noticeable infractions.”

While JAMB spearheads the collection of the N700 service charge on behalf of the centres, it will take on the additional responsibility of N25 commission. The registrar explained that the N25 commission amounted to over N50 million in 2021.