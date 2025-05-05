JAMB: All You Need to Know Before Checking Your 2025 UTME Score

As anticipation builds across the country, candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are preparing to check their results. But before rushing to the portal, there are key details every candidate should know to avoid errors, delays, or misunderstandings.

Okay.ng provides a clear breakdown of everything you need to know before checking your 2025 UTME score.

1. When Will JAMB Release the 2025 UTME Results?

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that a press conference will be held later this week to formally declare the release of UTME results and outline how candidates can check their individual scores.

Candidates are advised to wait for the official announcement to avoid falling victim to misleading information or scam websites.





2. How Will You Be Able to Check Your Result?

There are two official ways to check your UTME result:

A. Via SMS

Send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number linked to your JAMB profile.

to or using the phone number linked to your JAMB profile. Ensure you have at least ₦50 airtime before sending the SMS.

You’ll receive a text message with your result breakdown.

B. Via the JAMB Result Portal

Visit https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login

Here, you’ll need to provide your email address and password you used during registration.

Once you’ve entered the required details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button. Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.

3. What You Must Have Before Checking

Before attempting to access your result, ensure you have:

Your correct JAMB registration number

The phone number used during registration

Airtime balance if using SMS method

if using SMS method A stable internet connection if checking online

4. What If You Don’t See Your Result?

JAMB has clarified that some categories of results are still being processed. These include:

Candidates with biometric issues

Those involved in ongoing malpractice investigations

Blind candidates and others under the JEOG category

If you receive a message such as “Result Not Yet Released”, don’t panic. It may be pending verification or scheduled for re-examination.





5. Avoid These Common Mistakes