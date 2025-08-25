Iyabo Ojo’s Grandson Rakeem Breaks Social Media Record with Over 100,000 Instagram Followers Within Hours

The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed a fresh wave of excitement as Baby Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, the grandson of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, achieved a remarkable social media milestone within hours of his birth announcement.

Rakeem, who is the son of Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian music sensation Juma Jux, made his Instagram debut on Sunday under the handle @rakeem_mk.

His account quickly gained traction after Iyabo Ojo proudly announced his arrival, declaring herself the “sexiest grandma in town.” Within hours, his followers skyrocketed beyond 100,000, signaling how powerful celebrity influence is in shaping online trends.

Priscilla Ojo also confirmed in a Monday post that her son was delivered on Sunday, addressing speculation that she had secretly given birth weeks earlier. “Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala….24.08.25,” she wrote.





Although his face has not yet been unveiled, blurred family photos are fueling fan anticipation for his first official portrait. Currently, his Instagram page only features a collaborative post with his mother, handled by his parents.

Despite the limited content, his fan base has already exceeded 112,000 followers, with admirers from Nigeria and Tanzania leading the surge. okay.ng reports that Rakeem holds an extraordinary cultural identity, tied to Nigeria, Tanzania, and Canada.

Iyabo Ojo, currently in Canada with her daughter, revealed that Rakeem’s naming ceremony will be hosted in Lagos. Messages of congratulations from fans, colleagues, and associates continue to pour in for the Ojo and Mkambala families.