Iyabo Ojo Becomes Grandmother as Daughter Priscilla Welcomes Baby Boy with Juma Jux

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is celebrating a new chapter in her life as she proudly announced the arrival of her grandson, following the birth of her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s first child with her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

Priscilla and Juma had earlier teased fans with a joint Instagram post revealing they were expecting, sharing intimate maternity shoot pictures that showcased her baby bump. Now, the couple has officially become parents to a bouncing baby boy.

Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on Sunday evening to break the joyful news, writing:

“Say hello to the latest sexiest grandma in town, my grandson is the cutest @rakeem_mk!”





The actress also posted a heartwarming photo from the hospital room, where Priscilla, visibly glowing after delivery, smiled beside her newborn while Iyabo proudly cradled her grandson.