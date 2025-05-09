IT’S OFFICIAL: JAMB RELEASES 2025 UTME RESULTS — OVER 1.5 MILLION CANDIDATES SCORE BELOW 200

…Candidates can now check results via SMS only | Online portal to open later | Full statistics released

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This confirmation came earlier today following a scheduled press briefing held at the JAMB National Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

The terse invitation that preceded the event had stated:

“The release of 2025 UTME is scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday, 9th May, 2025; Venue: JAMB National Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja; Time: 8am.”





At the announcement, JAMB’s Public Relations Office confirmed that candidates can now access their results via SMS only, using the phone number (SIM card) linked to their JAMB profile. To do this, candidates are to send UTME RESULT to 55019 or 66019, subject to a N50 SMS charge.

However, JAMB warned that candidates who have lost access to their registered SIM cards will not be able to check their results for now, as no alternative option is currently available. An online result-checking portal and printing service will be enabled in the coming days.

Ahead of today’s official release, JAMB had on Tuesday published the 2025 UTME performance statistics, which painted a concerning picture of candidate performance.

Out of the total 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination:





Only 420,415 candidates scored above 200.

A massive over 1.5 million candidates fell below the 200 mark.

Just 756 candidates scored above 320 points.

7,658 candidates managed scores between 300 and 319 points.

The analysis also revealed that 40,247 underage candidates were granted special permission to sit for the UTME to test their “exceptional academic ability.”

However, only 467 (approximately 1.16%) of these underage candidates achieved scores that meet JAMB’s threshold for “exceptional ability.” Their performance in subsequent assessment stages is still pending.

Following the release, the Public Relations Officer of the Independent Federation of Campus Networks (IFCN), Comrade Awe Isreal O, extended heartfelt congratulations to all candidates who successfully wrote the examination:

“Congratulations to all UTME 2025 candidates. Your resilience and commitment to academic excellence are commendable.”

JAMB advises all candidates to remain patient and follow only official instructions. Those who lost their profile SIM cards are encouraged to await the launch of the online result portal.

Reminder: To check your result via SMS:

Use the same SIM used to register your JAMB profile.

Text: UTME RESULT to 55019 or 66019

N50 charge per message applies.