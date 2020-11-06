It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power, says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that it is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power.

Jonathan said this via his Facebook page on Friday while stating his ‘philosophy’ to all leaders facing challenges in government, polls or handling political actors.

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour,” he said.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”

Okay.ng recalls that Jonathan had in 2015 conceded defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari.