ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi is dead – Chief of Defence Staff

The leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadist group, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, is dead.

This was confirmed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Thursday while speaking during the ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead.”

Al-Barnawi was the son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf who was also killed by security forces in 2009 when he launched a war against the Nigerian state.