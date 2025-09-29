Israeli PM Netanyahu Apologises to Qatar Over Attack During US-Brokered Call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally apologized to Qatar following an attack on a residential neighborhood in Doha that violated the country’s sovereignty and claimed the life of a Qatari citizen.

The apology came during a phone call involving US President Donald Trump, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, the discussions centered on the repercussions of the Israeli strike that targeted a neighborhood housing the Hamas negotiation delegation. The ministry described the incident as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.”

During the call, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the attack on Doha and on Qatar’s sovereignty, which resulted in the martyrdom of Qatari citizen Badr Al-Dosari. He pledged that Israel would not repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future.





Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani used the opportunity to reaffirm Qatar’s “absolute and unequivocal rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances.” He stressed that “protecting its citizens and residents is a top priority,” while expressing appreciation for US guarantees that such aggression would not be repeated.

The Qatari Prime Minister further welcomed Washington’s assurances and underscored the importance of international commitments to safeguard Qatar from being a target.

The ministry said Qatar remains determined to pursue diplomatic means to achieve peace in the region. It also noted the country’s readiness to continue supporting efforts to end the war in Gaza, in line with the US President’s initiative.

“This reflects Qatar’s consistent approach of addressing crises through diplomatic means and its role in promoting regional security and stability,” the statement added.