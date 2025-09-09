Israel Strikes Doha, Targets Hamas Leaders as Qatar Condemns ‘Criminal Attack’

Israel has carried out a strike on the Qatari capital, Doha, in what its military described as a targeted attempt to eliminate Hamas leaders believed to be operating from the city.

Residents reported loud explosions late Sunday night, with local media describing the incident as an air attack on a building in a residential neighbourhood. The Doha-based Al Jazeera confirmed that the strike was not in an isolated area but in a part of the city where civilians live.

The Israeli military confirmed responsibility for the attack, saying it was aimed at “top Hamas leaders” who have “led the organisation’s activities for years.” The military stressed that it would continue operations to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

Qatar reacted swiftly, condemning the strike as a violation of international law and an attack on its sovereignty.





“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” said Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Al Ansari added that the attack targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau, and investigations were already underway.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available,” he said.

Qatar has been hosting direct and indirect mediation talks between Hamas, Israel, and the United States. The Hamas leaders targeted were believed to be in Doha as part of these negotiations.





President Donald Trump recently announced that Israel had accepted his latest peace proposal for Gaza and that Hamas must now decide whether to accept the plan.

Israel has been engaged in a relentless military campaign against Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing over 1,000 people and taking hundreds of hostages. Since then, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 60,000 people, including thousands of women, children, and over 100 journalists.