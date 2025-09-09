InternationalNews

Israel Strikes Doha, Targets Hamas Leaders as Qatar Condemns ‘Criminal Attack’

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read

Israel has carried out a strike on the Qatari capital, Doha, in what its military described as a targeted attempt to eliminate Hamas leaders believed to be operating from the city.

Residents reported loud explosions late Sunday night, with local media describing the incident as an air attack on a building in a residential neighbourhood. The Doha-based Al Jazeera confirmed that the strike was not in an isolated area but in a part of the city where civilians live.

The Israeli military confirmed responsibility for the attack, saying it was aimed at “top Hamas leaders” who have “led the organisation’s activities for years.” The military stressed that it would continue operations to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

Qatar reacted swiftly, condemning the strike as a violation of international law and an attack on its sovereignty.

- Advertisement -

“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” said Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Al Ansari added that the attack targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau, and investigations were already underway.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available,” he said.

Qatar has been hosting direct and indirect mediation talks between Hamas, Israel, and the United States. The Hamas leaders targeted were believed to be in Doha as part of these negotiations.

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump recently announced that Israel had accepted his latest peace proposal for Gaza and that Hamas must now decide whether to accept the plan.

Israel has been engaged in a relentless military campaign against Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing over 1,000 people and taking hundreds of hostages. Since then, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 60,000 people, including thousands of women, children, and over 100 journalists.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Presidency Counters Dino Melaye’s Debt Remarks, Labels Them “Entertainment”
Next Article Air Peace Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace to Delay Flights, Airline Prioritizes Safety

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,515.00
Sell₦1,530.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 8 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NUPENG
NUPENG Suspends Nationwide Strike After Reaching Deal with Dangote Refinery
News
Super Eagles Battle Back to Hold South Africa 1-1 in World Cup Qualifier
Sport
Air Peace
Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace to Delay Flights, Airline Prioritizes Safety
News
Presidency Counters Dino Melaye’s Debt Remarks, Labels Them “Entertainment”
News
Dollar to Naira GTBank International Payment Rate Today 9 September 2025
Business
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like