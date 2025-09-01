IPOB Distances Itself from Simon Ekpa, Condemns Attempts to Link Group to Terror Conviction

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a strong statement dissociating itself from Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based self-proclaimed leader of a “Biafra Government in Exile,” who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for terrorism-related activities.

Responding to Monday’s judgment of the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland, IPOB stressed that Ekpa has never been a member of the movement and has no connection to its activities.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, the group stated:

“The question of Simon Ekpa’s non-membership of IPOB is already judicially settled in Finland. The record is clear, IPOB under oath in a Finnish court testified that Simon Ekpa has never held any position in IPOB or ESN. Ekpa himself under oath described himself merely as a ‘content creator,’ admitted he disowned IPOB, and boasted that he would destroy IPOB.”

The separatist group insisted it is a peaceful, non-violent movement recognized under international law.





“Let it be recorded: IPOB is a peaceful movement registered under international law, committed to lawful self-determination. This case in Abuja is not about IPOB’s legitimacy; it is about the persecution of one man — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — for daring to demand freedom through peaceful means.”

IPOB accused Ekpa of creating parallel factions, which it said have no bearing on its activities.

“Ekpa created his own parallel contraptions: ‘Biafra Government in Exile,’ ‘Biafra Liberation Army (BLA),’ and ‘Biafra Defence Force (BDF)’ — entities repudiated and condemned by IPOB.”

The statement further claimed that linking IPOB to Ekpa’s conviction is “deliberate misinformation” aimed at distracting from the ongoing trial of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Nigerian state is orchestrating this smear campaign as a diversionary tactic, timed precisely to contaminate the upcoming ruling on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s no-case submission before Justice James Omotosho, now adjourned until 10 October 2025. This is not justice. It is judicial hostage-taking — a weaponization of the courts to sustain persecution.”

The group urged the European Union, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom to ensure their judicial findings are not misrepresented and to uphold justice for Kanu.

“You bear direct responsibility for ensuring your judicial findings are not misrepresented abroad. The Finnish court exonerated IPOB of any link to Simon Ekpa. We demand clarity be issued to Nigeria to stop this malicious misuse.”

IPOB also called on the United Nations to intervene, warning that Nigeria’s prosecution of Kanu violates the UN Charter on self-determination.



