The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded emphatically to the recent announcement by Garba Shehu, former presidential spokesperson, confirming the death of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. The group hailed this development as a long-overdue vindication of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who had persistently asserted that Buhari died as far back as 2017.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, reminded the public of Kanu’s early warnings about Buhari’s health and absence from public view, which many had dismissed at the time. “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu spoke on sensitive matters that many dismissed at the time,” the statement emphasized. The group urged Nigerians to reflect deeply on the political landscape between 2017 and 2023, especially in light of recent confirmations by former government officials.

The statement, highlighted by okay.ng reports, stressed the importance of transparency and open governance, calling for accountability regarding the silence that surrounded Buhari’s health. IPOB also reiterated its demand for the immediate release of Kanu, recognizing his role in raising awareness on critical national issues.

While no official confirmation has been made on some of the more controversial claims circulating, the group concluded by urging Nigeria to pursue justice, truth, and reconciliation through openness rather than speculation.