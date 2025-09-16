News

IPCR Urges Immediate Action on Rising Global, Domestic Conflicts

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has called for urgent and collective action to address escalating global and domestic conflicts, warning that delayed responses to peace challenges are no longer acceptable.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at a press conference marking the 2025 International Day of Peace and the IPCR’s 25th anniversary, Ochogwu said the theme, “Act Now for a Peaceful World,” reflects the urgency of peacebuilding at all levels. “The imperative to act now reflects the reality that peace cannot be deferred, delegated, or delayed. It requires immediate, sustained, and coordinated action from individuals, institutions, and nations,” he stated.

Established in 2000 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the IPCR has intervened in communal disputes, electoral violence, and insurgency-related crises over the past 25 years. According to Ochogwu, its early warning systems and rapid response efforts have saved lives and strengthened social cohesion. He noted that the Institute has trained thousands of peace practitioners and provided conflict assessment reports that shaped government policies.

Ochogwu warned that Nigeria still faces persistent challenges such as insurgency, banditry, electoral violence, and ethnic clashes. He urged government, civil society, media, and traditional institutions to strengthen conflict prevention measures. “Government at all levels must prioritise conflict prevention, invest in peace-building infrastructure, and ensure that development policies are conflict-sensitive and inclusive,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He also stressed the need for multilateral institutions to defend international cooperation against growing global pushback, while urging the media to embrace conflict-sensitive reporting to foster reconciliation.

As part of its silver jubilee, the IPCR will host interfaith prayers on September 19 and 21, a peace walk and lecture on September 22, and a “Sport for Peace & Mental Health Clinic” to integrate physical activity with trauma support.

Ochogwu reaffirmed that peace cannot be postponed. “Let us act now, not tomorrow, not next year, but today, for a peaceful world. The time for peace is always now,” he declared.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Ibadan Airport, Circular Road Near Completion — Oyo Acting Governor
Next Article Omoyele Sowore DSS Drags Sowore, X, and Meta to Court Over Posts Against President Tinubu

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 4 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Fire Outbreak Sparks Panic at Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island
News
NEMA Conducts Rescue, Evacuation After Flash Floods in Adamawa
News
Omoyele Sowore
DSS Drags Sowore, X, and Meta to Court Over Posts Against President Tinubu
News Top stories
Ibadan Airport, Circular Road Near Completion — Oyo Acting Governor
News
Enugu INEC Raises Alarm Over Poor Turnout in Ongoing Continuous Voter Registration
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like