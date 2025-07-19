Investigation Unfolds as Suspect Dies in Custody After Killing of Ondo Varsity Students

The police in Ondo State have confirmed the death of a suspect, Femi Oladele, known locally as Tallex, who was in custody following the tragic murder of two Adekunle Ajasin University students. Oladele was arrested over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and subsequent death of Andrel Okah and John Abba, both second-year students at the university.

The students, from the History and International Studies, and Economics departments respectively, disappeared on campus and remained missing for three weeks before concerned peers reported their absence. Authorities responded swiftly, embarking on a nationwide search that culminated in the arrest of Oladele and two others. Oladele reportedly served as the landlord to one of the victims.

Investigations revealed a grim confessional from one of the accused, acknowledging the murder and indicating the bodies had been abandoned in separate locations in Ekiti State. Officials have successfully retrieved the decomposed remains of Okah, currently placed in a morgue, while search operations to find Abba’s body continue earnestly.

Amidst the probe, Oladele reportedly fell ill while in detention and was transferred to a hospital where he died. Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Olayinka Ayanlade, remarked, “He had been under medical supervision since his arrest and had been in and out of the hospital. He passed away yesterday (Friday).” She also cautioned the public to dismiss misinformation about the case, affirming the police’s unwavering commitment to justice.





okay.ng reports that the police insist on the truth of the proceedings, emphasizing that all those implicated “will face the full weight of the law.”